Media logo
Azerbaijan–US Relations

Top officials from Trump’s administration make direct diplomatic overtures to Azerbaijan

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Special envoy Steve Witkoff (left) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (right).
Special envoy Steve Witkoff (left) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (right).

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

In the past few days, top officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration have made direct diplomatic overtures to Azerbaijan, including a visit over the weekend from special envoy Steve Witkoff to Baku and a phone call between US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his Azerbaijani counterpart Hikmat Hajiyev.

The moves come in the aftermath of an announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to sign a historic peace treaty.

Details about Witkoff’s visit were scant, with the bulk of news regarding his trip stemming from the Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti, which only reported that Witkoff had flown from Moscow, where he reportedly met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Baku.

It is unclear whether Witkoff met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev or other top officials, and it is unknown what issues, if any, were discussed. Nonetheless, there was speculation that the visit could have been related to a growing ‘strategic alliance’ between the US, Azerbaijan, and Israel.

What happened between Armenia and Azerbaijan last week?
This past week has seen unprecedented steps toward the end of a decades-long conflict.
OC MediaOC Media

Waltz was more detailed in his comments about the call with Hajiyev.

‘We are pleased Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and agreed to a peace treaty. I told him we should finalise this peace deal now, release the prisoners, and work together to make the region more secure and prosperous’, Waltz wrote on X.

‘America’s Golden Age will bring peace and prosperity to the world, and we won’t stop working until that happens’, he concluded.

There were numerous critical responses to his post from Armenians and Armenian lobbying organisations, including the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), which said the agreement to sign a peace treaty was ‘a one-sided surrender of Armenian security and sovereignty forced on Yerevan at the point of a gun’.

Others responded more favourably, such as Jared Genser, the lawyer  representing former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who is on trial in Azerbaijan.

Genser thanked Waltz and Trump, saying he appreciated their ‘commitment to peace in the Caucausus [sic] and for not just a peace treaty to be signed but for the release of the Armenian Christian political prisoners in Azerbaijan, including my client Ruben Vardanyan!’.

Separately, Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan said that he ‘hope(s) that this statement will be followed by clear steps and that it's not just a statement for the sake of a statement. I don’t know, let them call, come to an agreement on how they will return our captives, our people, everyone without discrimination, regardless of when they were captured’.

Aliyev says stability ‘will not exist in South Caucasus’ until peace deal is signed
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made his comments during an exclusive interview with Euronews.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Azerbaijan–US Relations
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia
Azerbaijan
The United States
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
52 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Civil society crackdown continues as Azerbaijan ramps up attacks on USAID

Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians threaten to sue Armenian government if international lawsuits are dropped

Chechen resident issues public apology after criticising ambulance service

Top officials from Trump’s administration make direct diplomatic overtures to Azerbaijan

3,500 reportedly laid off as Georgia’s Chiatura Management Company declares bankruptcy

Three Ingushetian teenagers suspected of ‘preparing a terrorist act’

RFE/RL and VOA face closure after additional Trump-ordered funding cuts announced

Saakashvili sentenced for illegally crossing into Georgia, prison term extended until 2032

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 17 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org