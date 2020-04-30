Transgender woman sets herself on fire in Tbilisi

A transgender woman has set herself on fire in front of Tbilisi City Hall during a protest against the government ‘negligence’ in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the small rally on Thursday evening, Madona Kiparoidze, one of the protesting women, set herself on fire in front of the City Hall building. Police officers managed to apprehend her and strip off her flaming jacket before detaining her.

Kiparoidze, who communicated with others after the incident and did not seem to have sustained any life-threatening injuries, was later transported to a hospital by ambulance.

‘I am a transgender woman, and I’m setting myself on fire because the Georgian state doesn’t care about me’, Kiparoidze shouted after being detained.

‘We can’t even pay for our rent. What can we do?’, another protester told TV Pirveli after the incident.

Transgender rights and COVID-19

Georgian transgender rights activists and allies have become particularly concerned about the lack of access to services and basic needs of transgender people in Georgia during the ongoing nationwide State of Emergency.

As many in the transgender community are involved in sex work due to labour market discrimination and lack of legal gender recognition, they have been particularly hard hit by the curfew and mandatory social distancing measures.

Members of the trans community, alongside allies and activists have urged the public to donate to help support the community financially through fundraising. To this end, a number of campaigns to help cover rent and other necessities have been started on Facebook.

On 20 March, the Tbilisi-based Women's Initiatives Supporting Group (WISG) appealed to the Georgian government to consider the needs of women engaged in sex work, 'especially transgender women' as they called on citizens to observe stay-at-home and social distancing rules.

‘They cannot afford to meet their basic needs under the conditions of social distancing due to the specificity of their work’, WISG’s statement reads.

On 5 February, Equality Movement reported an attack on transgender woman during her night shift in a Spar supermarket. They reported the victim saying that a male attacker had used transphobic slurs prior to the attack.