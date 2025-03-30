Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Regional * The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated that two Georgian citizens were detained near the village of Ergneti by South Ossetia by Russian border guards. * ‘In order not to miss the chance of the peace agreement, Azerbaijan must swiftly propose a location and date for signing it and agree [on] it with us’, the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament, Sargis Khandanyan, said on Thursday. His statement came in response to resurfaced news of an int