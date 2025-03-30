Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Monday, 31 March 2025
Regional * Since Sunday, the Armenian Defence Ministry has twice (one, two) dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of firing at Azerbaijani positions. In Monday’s statement, Armenia stated that on Sunday night, Azerbaijan opened fire toward Khnatsakh, Syunik, resulting in damage to a residential house. They released photos showing the damaged window and the bullet, adding that no casualties were reported. The Armenian side also urged ‘the Azerbaijani side to conduct an investigation into the shell