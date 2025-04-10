Two journalists fired after criticising Georgian Public Broadcaster’s editorial policy

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The Georgian Public Broadcaster has dismissed two journalists after they openly criticised the channel’s editorial policy.

Nino Zautashvili and Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani were informed of the decision on Friday, prompting backlash from critics, who have long accused the Georgian Public Broadcaster of pro-government bias in its coverage.

Two other employees of the channel, Tea Kakhiani and Davit Velijanashvil, resigned in protest.

Ivanov-Chikovani had been an anchor of the ‘Moambe’ news programme for years. Zautashvili hosted the show ‘Realuri Sivrtse’ (Real Space), where various social and political issues are discussed with guests.

The journalists’ dismissal followed an internal investigation launched by the Georgian Public Broadcaster amid ongoing pro-European protests in Georgia.

The inquiry began after several employees publicly criticised the channel’s editorial policy and formed a group called Defenders of the Public Broadcaster.

In a statement on Friday, the Georgian Public Broadcaster said that the journalists had revealed ‘facts of violation of the terms of contracts, labour regulations, and internal local acts’.

‘With the statements made in public, some of the above–mentioned employees have completely exhausted the resources for business and constructive relations with their employer’.

‘We believe that work and cooperation in any organisation is the result of mutual will and desire, which did not occur in this case, which is why the Georgian First Channel [referring to the Public Broadcaster] has made a decision to terminate the employment relationship with [...] Zautashvili, and [...] Ivanov-Chikovani’.

In addition to terminating the contracts of Ivanov-Chikovani and Zautashvili, the channel imposed disciplinary sanctions on four employees who also criticised the broadcaster’s editorial policy. According to the broadcaster’s statement, the sanctioned individuals were Tamar Mshvenieradze, Ioseb Katsitadze, Kakhaber Melikidze, and Irma Chubinidze.

The channel did not specify what kind of ‘disciplinary sanctions’ were made against them.

‘The evaluation of the results of the investigation process in relation to several employees is still ongoing, and after the process is completed, additional information about the results of the disciplinary proceedings will be provided to the public’.

‘According to the organisation’s assessment, the decision made is fair, impartial and legally justified. The Public Broadcaster follows the process defined by relevant legislation’.

Speaking to RFE/RL, Ivanov-Chikovani attributed his dismissal to the editorial policy and political influences of Vasil Maghlaperidze, the chair of the Board of Trustees.

‘We demanded that airtime be opened so that there could be a broad discussion [on the Public Broadcaster] on current socio-political issues, but the resources for this could not be found — when the public broadcaster really has these resources, the main thing is will. This will does not exist’, he said.

‘The absence of will is related to the influence that Vasil Maghlaperidze exerts in the public broadcaster’.

Both journalists plan to appeal the broadcaster’s decision in court, local media reported.

‘Of course, this case will go to court’, Zautashvili said.

In December, Ivanov-Chikovani stated live on air that the broadcaster’s editorial policy ‘fails to meet the public’s demands’. Later, he publicly spoke about specific influences on the channel's editorial policy, naming Maghlaperidze as a particular influence.

Maghlaperidze served as the general director of Georgian Public Broadcaster from 2017 to 2020, and is now the head of the supervisory board. Before rejoining the channel in a new role in 2021, he also held the position of deputy chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Until recently, Ivanov-Chikovani hosted the 18:00 news programme on the Georgian Public Broadcaster. However, in early February, he was ‘temporarily’ removed from the air after the news service producers refused to work with him.

Before his removal, the news anchor openly protested media manager Mzia Amaghlobeli’s detention, periodically repeating during the news programme the phrase ‘Solidarity and freedom for Mzia Amaghlobeli’.

Zautashvili is also known for her criticism of both the government and the broadcaster’s editorial policy.

The current political crisis comes on the heels of October’s parliamentary elections, which according to official results, gave Georgian Dream a large majority, with 54% of the vote.

Following the government's EU U-turn following the October election, Georgians across the country have held daily protests for more than 130 days. Human rights activists in Georgia have suggested that more than 400 demonstrators may have been detained during November and December alone — a large number of whom claim that they were subjected to physical or psychological abuse by law enforcement officers.