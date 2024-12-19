Two men who attacked passersby at Rustaveli metro station free on bail

According to local media, two men who attacked citizens at the Rustaveli metro station have been released on ₾2,000 ($700) bail each, based on a ruling by Judge Levan Gelovani.

On 16 December, Mautskebeli published a video showing at least two men, one wearing a black mask, swearing at demonstrators in the metro. According to the video footage, the men physically confronted at least one passenger.

The Interior Ministry detained the two individuals on charges of violence.According to local media, police later detained people who left Rustaveli metro station in the direction of the parliament building, during which several more confrontations occurred.