Media logo

Two men who attacked passersby at Rustaveli metro station free on bail

Avatar
by OC Media

According to local media, two men who attacked citizens at the Rustaveli metro station have been released on ₾2,000 ($700) bail each, based on a ruling by Judge Levan Gelovani.

On 16 December, Mautskebeli published a video showing at least two men, one wearing a black mask, swearing at demonstrators in the metro. According to the video footage, the men physically confronted at least one passenger.

The Interior Ministry detained the two individuals on charges of violence.According to local media, police later detained people who left Rustaveli metro station in the direction of the parliament building, during which several more confrontations occurred.

Avatar
OC Media
2667 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Pro-war Russian blogger accuses Chechen ‘Akhmat’ fighters of torture

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter