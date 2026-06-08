Ukraine’s FM: Armenian elections show ‘Russia’s influence continues to fade’
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has sent best wishes to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his party on their election results, while also congratulating the Armenian people for ‘successfully holding free and democratic elections’.
He went on to note that the election results proved an ‘important geopolitical conclusion’ — that Moscow had failed in interfering with and destabilising Armenia, which ‘shows that Russia’s influence continues to fade’.