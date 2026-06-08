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Ukraine’s FM: Armenian elections show ‘Russia’s influence continues to fade’

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has sent best wishes to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his party on their election results, while also congratulating the Armenian people for ‘successfully holding free and democratic elections’.

He went on to note that the election results proved an ‘important geopolitical conclusion’ — that Moscow had failed in interfering with and destabilising Armenia, which ‘shows that Russia’s influence continues to fade’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
244 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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