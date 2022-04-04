Ukrainian intelligence accuses Georgia of allowing Russia to dodge sanctions

Ukrainian military intelligence have accused the Georgian Government of allowing Russia to set up smuggling routes through the country to evade sanctions.

In a statement on Monday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence said that ‘Russian agents’ were setting up smuggling channels passing through Georgia.

‘Representatives of the Georgian special services were instructed by the political leadership not to interfere with the activities of smugglers’, the statement said.

According to Ukraine, the smuggling routes were being established to import military, dual-purpose, and civilian goods that have been subject to Western export controls in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The allegations come as Ukrainian–Georgian relations reach an all-time low. Ukraine recalled their ambassador for consultations in early March and have since continued to accuse the Georgian Government of not reacting adequately to the Russian invasion.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili once again reiterated that Georgia would not impose sanctions on Russia.

More to follow.