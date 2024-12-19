UNM’s Sopo Japaridze summoned to court

Sopo Japaridze, head of the Tbilisi office of the opposition United National Movement party (UNM), has reported being summoned to court on 3 February over an administrative offence. She did not specify the court or the details of the alleged offence.

‘This is yet another circus we witness every day,’ Japaridze stated.

UNM is the largest faction within the broader Unity — National Movement alliance, one of the four major opposition groups that secured parliamentary representation in the most recent election. However, the alliance, like the other three, is boycotting the new parliament and demanding fresh elections.