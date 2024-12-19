Media logo

US Helsinki Commission warns of global consequences if Georgian Dream prevails

Avatar
by OC Media

The US Helsinki Commission has stated in a thread on X that ‘despite massive resistance from [the Georgian] people, [Georgian Dream] continues to integrate with the world’s autocrats’, citing Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s presence at Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration in June and the strategic partnership agreement the ruling Georgian Dream party signed with China in August.

Opinion | Georgia’s one-sided relationship with China comes with significant risks
The Georgian Government has increasingly moved to strengthen relations with China, hailing the economic potential of the partnership including high-profile infrastructure projects. But despite the optimism, the relationship has so far remained almost entirely one-sided, and in fact, opens the countr…
OC MediaT

‘Should Georgian Dream prevail in seizing power, the party would turn Georgia into a venue for power projection and economic opportunity not only for its Russian patrons, but also for China and Iran, with whom GD has become increasingly close’, the statement read.

Avatar
OC Media
2649 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

US Helsinki Commission warns of global consequences if Georgian Dream prevails

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter