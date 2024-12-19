US Helsinki Commission warns of global consequences if Georgian Dream prevails

The US Helsinki Commission has stated in a thread on X that ‘despite massive resistance from [the Georgian] people, [Georgian Dream] continues to integrate with the world’s autocrats’, citing Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s presence at Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration in June and the strategic partnership agreement the ruling Georgian Dream party signed with China in August.

‘Should Georgian Dream prevail in seizing power, the party would turn Georgia into a venue for power projection and economic opportunity not only for its Russian patrons, but also for China and Iran, with whom GD has become increasingly close’, the statement read.