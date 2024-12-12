US State Department discusses possible further actions against Georgian Dream
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated yesterday that further actions against Georgian Dream are planned, which will be announced soon.
‘We have been greatly concerned about the state of Georgian democracy, the actions that Georgian Dream has taken to undermine Georgia democracy. You saw us just on Friday impose 20 new visa restrictions on individuals affiliated with the government who have been responsible for undermining democracy in the country, and we will have other actions that we are prepared to take in the coming weeks’.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more