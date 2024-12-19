Washington sanctions Ivanishvili for undermining Georgian democracy for Russia’s benefit

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated Bidzina Ivanishvili under Executive Order 14024 for his significant ties to Russia.

This action freezes his US assets, if any, and prohibits US citizens and entities from conducting business with him without specific OFAC authorisation.

State Secretary Antony Blinken also issued a statement announcing the sanctions, stating that Ivanishvili was sanctioned for ‘undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation.’

‘Ivanishvili and Georgian Dream’s actions have eroded democratic institutions, enabled human rights abuses, and curbed the exercise of fundamental freedoms in Georgia. Furthermore, they have derailed Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future, a future the Georgian people overwhelmingly desire and the Georgian constitution mandates. The result has left Georgia vulnerable to Russia, which continues to occupy more than 20 percent of Georgia’s territory.