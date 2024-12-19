Media logo
Wednesday, 1 January 2024

Avatar
by OC Media
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Armenian border guards have taken over the Agarak checkpoint on the border with Iran from Russian border guards. Russia’s guards have manned the checkpoint since Armenia’s independence in 1991. * Russian police in Moscow have briefly detained former Armenian Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Armenia’s request. Karapetyan, who served as minister for three months in 2021, is wanted in Armenia on charges of abuse of authority and power, exceeding the limits of his authority, not pe

Daily Brief

Monday, 30 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * On 27 December, 12.5% of mining company Lydian Armenia CJSC’s shares were officially transferred to the Armenian Government. Operation of the contested Amulsar gold mine was greenlit in January 2024, after Armenia’s government accepted a 12.5% stake in the mine, despite years of protests by eco-activists and residents from communities adjacent to the mine. * On Saturday, Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan and Head of the parliamentary Defence Committee Andranik Kocharyan held a clo

Daily Brief

Friday, 27 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka got into an argument during yesterday’s session of the Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) Council, which Pashinyan attended remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. During the meeting, Lukashenka joked that Pashinyan was a ‘new and younger’ member of the organisation because he had shaved his beard, after which Pashinyan announced that Armenia would also attend next year’s meeting, set to be held

Daily Brief

Thursday, 26 December 2024

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that all structures of the OSCE’s Minsk Group ‘are subject to dissolution’, suggesting that the ‘optimal path’ for this would be a joint proposal by Armenia and Azerbaijan to disband it. Zakharova’s statement came as a response to a request to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal to dissolve the Minsk Group, the only internationally mandated format for mediating the  Nagorno-Karabakh  conflict. Ar

News Stories

Wednesday, 1 January 2024

Unrest erupts in southern Georgia after car fatally hits two teenagers

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Aliyev calls on Russia to admit guilt for AZAL plane crash and pay compensation

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests

Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Monday, 30 December 2024

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Editor‘s Picks

