Wednesday, 16 April 2025

by OC Media
Tuesday, 15 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has said that he is ‘extremely worried about the growing border tension’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He expressed hope that the EU Mission in Armenia ‘can be strengthened to effectively monitor the situation and suppress that tension’. * Researcher and peace activist Bahruz Samadov, imprisoned in Azerbaijan, reportedly sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the circulated letter, Samadov ‘urge[d]’ Pashinya

Monday, 14 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The Armenian Defence Ministry has reported that on Sunday evening, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the Khnatsakh settlement in the Syunik, resulting in damage to the village’s cultural centre. The ministry noted that ‘no casualties were reported’ and urged Azerbaijan to conduct an investigation and ‘provide public explanations’, while additionally providing photos showing the damage. Previously, on Saturday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing at its militar

Friday, 11 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and his South Ossetian counterpart Alan Gagloev have discussed the signing of an agreement on duty-free trade in a telephone conversation. During the call, Gunba emphasised the importance of the document, adding that the Abkhazian side would be ready to sign once the Cabinet of Ministers was formed. * Armenia has again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * The Armenian Defence Ministry has denied Azerbaijani media cl

Thursday, 10 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Since Wednesday, Armenia has refuted ceasefire violation accusations by Azerbaijan two times (one, two). * That same day, the EU Mission in Armenia announced that starting from March, they had ‘increased the number of night patrols’ along the Armenian side of the shared border with Azerbaijan ‘to enhance nighttime security and safety and relieve possible tensions’. The move came following continued reports of Azerbaijani gunfire at night. Armenia * On Wednesday, special forces

