Wednesday, 16 April 2025

Tuesday, 15 April 2025
Regional * French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has said that he is ‘extremely worried about the growing border tension’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He expressed hope that the EU Mission in Armenia ‘can be strengthened to effectively monitor the situation and suppress that tension’. * Researcher and peace activist Bahruz Samadov, imprisoned in Azerbaijan, reportedly sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the circulated letter, Samadov ‘urge[d]’ Pashinya