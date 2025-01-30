Media logo
Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono has told Armenpress she had heard ‘encouraging statements regarding peace and stability’ from Baku. She said that the statements she heard were ‘often different from what we have heard in the public space’. Armenia * RFE/RL has reported that 2,448 out of 4,600 Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine employees voted in favour of demands to increase their salary and improve their working conditions. Employees of

Daily Brief

Monday, 3 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Employees of the Zangezur mine began a strike in demand of better working conditions and pay on Friday. The mine, and its trade union, have issued a joint statement saying that the strike was held ‘in violation of the labour legislation’, and that the striking employees were demanding ‘an unrealistic salary increase ultimatum, which has sabotaged the operation of the company’. The Zangezur mine is the biggest tax-paying company in Armenia. * The authorities have launched a criminal

Daily Brief

Friday, 31 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has said that Georgia ‘really wants to be a facilitator’ in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed their readiness to activate the process of border delimitations and ‘agreed that we will exert every effort in that direction’. * Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), has

Daily Brief

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili visited Armenia on Thursday. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will also reportedly be visiting. * The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a new resolution ‘reiterating its call to Azerbaijan to release’ Armenian prisoners. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘very great and good progress’ in terms of border delimitation and demarcation. * Turan repo

Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Georgian Public Broadcaster ‘requested’ frequent shots of PM Kobakhidze during football matches

Criminal case launched against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian over social media caption

Azerbaijan establishes temporary checkpoints near Russian border

US Embassy calls accusations by Georgian Dream leader ‘categorically false’

Georgian police detain eight demonstrators on criminal charges for blocking road

Abkhazia to reopen airport in May

Chechen Akhmat commander criticises complaints of Kursk region residents

