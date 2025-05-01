Media logo
Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Tuesday, 6 May 2025

Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, refraining from sharing details, has said that ‘there are discussions and very active discussions’ around the sighting of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. * Simonyan accused Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan of ‘having a status of a Russian spy in Armenia’. According to Simonyan, Kocharyan was ‘pursuing Russian interests and rendering services only in that direction’. * Additionally, Simonyan has said that ‘a hybrid war is being waged agai

Monday, 5 May 2025

Armenia * A member of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has died, the mission told Armenpress, adding that it happened ‘during his off-duty time’ and the cause of death was ‘natural’. * On Monday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan left for Greece on a working visit. * Following Armenia’s progress in the World Press Freedom Index, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook that ‘you [journalists] interpret that freedom as a form of permissiveness, an opportunity t

Friday, 2 May 2025

Armenia * Mikael Agasandyan, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti that ‘if Yerevan does take steps that contradict the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, [...] we have the necessary international legal mechanisms to protect the interests of the other member states of the association’. Azerbaijan * The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared concerns regarding recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack

Thursday, 1 May 2025

Regional * Russian daily Vedomosti has reported that the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, and employees of the departments have been tasked to ‘deal with’ Armenia, along with Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Moldova. Sources told the media that ‘Kiriyenko will be tasked with using soft power in Armenia to advance Russian interests’ ahead of the 2026 Parliamentary election, ‘as they did in the last elections in Abkhazia’. Armenia * A criminal pro

