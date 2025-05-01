Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Tuesday, 6 May 2025
Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, refraining from sharing details, has said that ‘there are discussions and very active discussions’ around the sighting of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. * Simonyan accused Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan of ‘having a status of a Russian spy in Armenia’. According to Simonyan, Kocharyan was ‘pursuing Russian interests and rendering services only in that direction’. * Additionally, Simonyan has said that ‘a hybrid war is being waged agai