Who’s who in Tbilisi
In Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital and largest city, the ruling party’s candidate is Kakha Kaladze — Georgian Dream’s Secretary-General and incumbent mayor since 2017, seeking a third term.
Irakli Kupradze, joint candidate of Strong Georgia and For Georgia, is his competitor; Kupradze’s early public activism was linked to leftist movements before he entered party politics.
Other candidates include Iago Khvichia, leader of the small libertarian party Girchi, and Zura Makharadze, leader of the pro-Russian far-right Alt Info, along with several even smaller contenders.