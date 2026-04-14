Media logo
Georgia–Hungary Relations

Hungary’s Magyar says he wants to continue ‘good relations with Georgia’

by OC Media
Péter Magyar celebrates the election victory over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on 12 April 2026. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Péter Magyar celebrates the election victory over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on 12 April 2026. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Péter Magyar, whose Tisza party defeated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, has said he wants to continue Hungary’s ‘good relations with Georgia’. There has been considerable speculation on what the state of ties between Georgia and Hungary would be under Magyar, as Budapest has long been the ruling Georgian Dream party’s closest ally in the EU.

‘The fact that Victor Orbán’s government had strong ties with a country in the Balkans or anywhere else doesn’t mean that Hungary will have worse relations with the same country, but if Hungary had bad relations with the country, we will improve that’, Magyar said.

‘I look forward to visiting you in Tbilisi or elsewhere’, he added, responding to a question from the Georgian pro-government media outlet Rustavi 2.

At the same time, Magyar said, ‘I’m eager to work together, but I want to emphasise that we have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries’.

‘That’s not our style, and that is not the job of any European government; everyone is elected to support and represent the electorate of that country’.

For weeks running up to the vote, Georgian Dream and its allies had expressed hopes that the incumbent would remain in power, while the opposition were looking to see Orbán with his Fidesz party ousted. Orbán’s defeat removes the Georgian government’s closest ally within the EU, and a leader who has maintained friendly ties with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

Georgian opposition eyes Hungary vote as Orbán ousted in landslide defeat
Both the Georgian government and the opposition closely followed the Hungarian elections.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia–Hungary Relations
Hungary
Viktor Orbán
Georgian Dream
OC Media
3727 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Hungary’s Magyar says he wants to continue ‘good relations with Georgia’

How the Iran war is putting a dent in Georgia’s tourism industry

Factory owner detained in Ingushetia over use of forced labour

Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Two people detained in Daghestan over dam breach case

Georgian opposition eyes Hungary vote as Orbán ousted in landslide defeat

Two killed in fireworks warehouse explosion in Vladikavkaz

North Ossetian activists condemn singer’s comments about ‘unfaithful wives of soldiers’

Show more
Our Newsletters

Pashinyan and the Armenian opposition’s ‘war party’

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 14 April 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org