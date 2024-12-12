X puts community note under Georgian government’s post, saying it contains ‘false’ statements from Kobakhidze

X placed a community note under the Georgian government’s post on X about Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s claims that Romania, Spain, and Italy did not support the sanctions against Georgia. The note read that ‘this is false, the governments of Romania, Italy, and Spain have contradicted this statements [sic]’.

The Spanish, Italian, and Romanian Foreign Ministries have all issued statements refuting the assertion from Kobakhidze that their respective countries had opposed sanctions against Georgia.