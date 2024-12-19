Media logo

Xi Jinping congratulates disputed Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili

by OC Media

The President of China, Xi Jinping, has congratulated disputed Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili on his inauguration.

‘Xi Jinping pointed out that the current China-Georgia strategic partnership maintains a positive development momentum’, a statement by China’s Foreign Ministry read.

‘I attach great importance to the development of China-Georgia relations and am willing to work with the President to continue the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, promote greater development of China-Georgia relations, and better benefit the people of the two countries’.

Kavelshavili’s inauguration was held at parliament on 29 December.

OC Media
