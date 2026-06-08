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Zakharova: clear demand for development of Russia–Armenia relations

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova has claimed that ‘there is a clear and broad demand within Armenian society for the continued development of Russia–Armenia relations and for Armenia’s continued participation in Eurasian integration entities, which bring tangible and significant benefits to the Armenian people’.

In recent months, Yerevan has increasingly sought closer ties to the West, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan promoting a diverse foreign policy strategy. In particular, the parliament, in March, passed a bill calling on the government to seek EU integration. In response, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) called on Armenia to hold a referendum, citing the impossibility of being a member of both unions.

In her Monday commentary, Zakharova went on to claim that ‘Moscow has always been and will always be interested in a strong and truly sovereign Armenia’.

‘The Armenian people are our brothers, and we wish them peace and prosperity. At the same time, the recent elections clearly demonstrated that Armenian society is extremely polarised. Under these circumstances, making unilateral decisions about Armenia’s development path without considering the views of all segments of the population means leading the country toward further division and socioeconomic upheaval’, Zakharova said.

She concluded her commentary with the hope that the Armenian authorities would be ‘guided by approaches based on national interests’, while also stating that Moscow’s future steps would take ‘into account the actual steps taken by the Armenian leadership’.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
244 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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