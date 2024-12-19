Zourabichvili announces lawyer group to provide pro bono legal assistant to detainees

In a televised statement earlier, President Salome Zourabichvili has announced the formation of a group of lawyers whose aim is to provide legal assistance to detained protesters and activists pro bono.

‘This is an expression of a very great civic feeling. This is what creates society. Before our eyes, from different angles and directions, a real, Georgian, free society is being created. This is the source of our hope, because no regime can ever defeat an established society.’