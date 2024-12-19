Media logo

Zourabichvili calls Kavelashvili’s inauguration a ‘parody’

by OC Media

Speaking to protesters gathered in front of Orbeliani Palace, President Salome Zourabichvili criticised Georgian Dream and party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili for refusing to find a ‘political solution to this deep crisis’ via ‘new, free, and genuine elections’.

‘This was my call, my proposal, because there is always a way out when you think about the country and when you care for the country. No one has come; as you can see, no one has come. And what was the response to this proposal? The response was threats against me, which are ineffective. The response was cynicism towards you […] The response was repression, violence, […] a war against its own people, against the will of its own people, and the response is the parody happening in parliament right now, at this very moment’, Zourabichvili said.

Editor‘s Picks

