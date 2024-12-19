Zourabichvili calls Kavelashvili’s inauguration a ‘parody’

Speaking to protesters gathered in front of Orbeliani Palace, President Salome Zourabichvili criticised Georgian Dream and party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili for refusing to find a ‘political solution to this deep crisis’ via ‘new, free, and genuine elections’.

‘This was my call, my proposal, because there is always a way out when you think about the country and when you care for the country. No one has come; as you can see, no one has come. And what was the response to this proposal? The response was threats against me, which are ineffective. The response was cynicism towards you […] The response was repression, violence, […] a war against its own people, against the will of its own people, and the response is the parody happening in parliament right now, at this very moment’, Zourabichvili said.