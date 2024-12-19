Zourabichvili holds call with Latvian and Czech Presidents

Yesterday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili held separate calls with the Latvian and Czech Presidents to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Georgia.

Following their discussion, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs posted on X that he supported Zourabichvili’s proposal to launch a dialogue between Georgian Dream and the opposition. He also emphasised that threats expressed against Zourabichvili were ‘unacceptable’.

Had a 📞 call with President @Zourabichvili_S on the ongoing situation in Georgia. I support the proposal to launch a dialogue between political forces to ensure the European path of 🇬🇪 and the resolution of the current crisis. Threats expressed against President are unacceptable — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) December 23, 2024

In turn, Czech President Petr Pavel wrote on X that during the call he offered his support to Zourabichvili and to the Georgian citizens ‘who continue to fight for a democratic future of their country’.