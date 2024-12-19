Media logo

Zourabichvili holds call with Latvian and Czech Presidents

by OC Media

Yesterday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili held separate calls with the Latvian and Czech Presidents to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Georgia.

Following their discussion, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs posted on X that he supported Zourabichvili’s proposal to launch a dialogue between Georgian Dream and the opposition. He also emphasised that threats expressed against Zourabichvili were ‘unacceptable’.

In turn, Czech President Petr Pavel wrote on X that during the call he offered his support to Zourabichvili and to the Georgian citizens ‘who continue to fight for a democratic future of their country’.

