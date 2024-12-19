Zourabichvili: the ‘regime is [already] collapsing on its own’

President Salome Zourabichvili reiterated her appeal to Georgian Dream’s billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili to hold personal negotiations on a proposed new election date by 29 December. Zourabichvili warned that the alternative would be a ‘collapse of the regime’, which has been weakened by international sanctions, the country’s growing isolation, and domestic protests.

‘[The] regime is [already] collapsing on its own’, she added, while also praising the frequent anti-government marches as something ‘truly powerful’ that is ‘scaring some people’.

Zourabichvili alleged that in case Ivanishvili's refused to engage with her, there would be a 'second stage', which she said would still lead to new elections.

‘If I don’t get an answer very soon, we must all be ready for the next stage. I am ready [...] A council will be formed to manage this period. The mandate of this council will be just one: to prepare for new elections’, Zourabichvili announced.

Zourabichvili accused the ruling party of sending ‘polarising’ messages of ‘mockery, insult, and hatred’ towards the protesters, rather than acting as the supposed winners of the latest parliamentary elections, which she described as ‘rigged’.

‘They also know very well that they falsified it and that they must carry this burden for the rest of their lives. Betraying your country in this way is a great burden’, Zourabichvili stated.

She also accused Georgian Dream of trying to ‘scare’ the Georgian public with a civil confrontation, a prospect she dismissed.

‘As the highest commander-in-chief of this country, I am loyal to the army that has gone through difficult years, the army that knows where its enemy is and also knows very well who the partners are that extended a hand and helped ensure its equipment, readiness, and professionalism reached the level it is at today’, Zourabichvili also said.

Zourabichvili delivered her remarks in a lengthy video message, expressing her desire to fully share her thoughts after encountering technical difficulties during her speech last night in front of pro-EU crowds near the parliament in Tbilisi.