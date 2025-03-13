Media logo
Chiatura Manganese Mines

3,500 reportedly laid off as Georgia’s Chiatura Management Company declares bankruptcy

Avatar
by OC Media
Protest rally held by miners in Chiatura on Saturday. Photo: Mtis Ambebi.
Protest rally held by miners in Chiatura on Saturday. Photo: Mtis Ambebi.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

The Chiatura Management Company, the company  in charge of mining operations in the Georgian municipality of Chiatura, has reportedly filed for bankruptcy and laid off 3,500 of its employees.

On Friday, local media outlet Mtis Ambebi reported that 3,500 employees ‘were notified via SMS a few days ago that they had been fired’.

They cited the company’s lawyer, Giorgi Kavlashvili, as saying that ‘the enterprise is currently insolvent’.

OC Media reached out to the company for additional details but has yet to receive a reply.

The Chiatura Management Company is a contractor for Georgian Manganese, which claims to be operating a dozen mines in the municipality. Georgian Manganese is the largest employer in Chiatura.

On Thursday, the Georgian Trade Unions Confederation (GTUC) published a statement written by the Chiatura Management Company and its partners, in which they accused the organisation of bias towards the protesting miners.

On Friday, the company’s director, Maksim Mazurenko, said that they chose to  declare bankruptcy after reviewing the results of an audit prepared by the German consulting company DMT.

The statement said that the company would not resume underground mining in the area, citing its ‘unprofitability’ as local protests against the company continue.

Chiatura Management Company announces total suspension of underground mining
Locals warn that the company’s choice to carry out open-pit mining poses a bigger environmental risk.
OC MediaOC Media

According to Mazurenko, the audit revealed that underground mining yielded ore of lower quality that was less efficient to process. He also cited the stagnation of manganese concentrate prices and market instability, high operating costs, and the ineffective implementation of investments.

Mazurenko also cited recurrent protests against Georgian Manganese held by the residents of several villages in the municipality.

‘We are ceasing loyalty from Monday’

Since 28 February, thousands of miners from Chiatura have been holding protests demanding that the state protect the rights of the employees of Georgian Manganese. They also demand that the state take over mining operations in the region from Georgian Manganese.

In addition to this latest protest, the residents of Shukruti, a village in Chiatura, have been actively protesting for several years to raise awareness of the damage caused by Georgian Manganese. They accuse the company of running operations that have destroyed their homes and spoiled their agricultural lands, in addition to not compensating them for any damage to their property.

On Saturday, a demonstration in solidarity with miners was held in Chiatura. Several figures addressed the protesters that day, including miners, trade unionists, and Zurab Makharadze, one of the leaders of the violent far-right group Alt Info.

Georgian extremist group Alt Info to register new political party
Their former political party — the Conservative Movement party — was de-registered by Georgia’s Public Registry in April 2024.
OC MediaOC Media

Magharoeli, a Facebook page run by Chiatura miners, published a post saying that ‘to continue our struggle, from Monday we are ceasing loyalty and moving to radical actions’ — namely blocking any material processed or mined in Chiatura from leaving the municipality.

‘We will not allow any property created by the labor of Chiatura to leave Chiatura. Also, the minerals that are mined on the territory of the city — be it manganese, silt, iron ore, scrap metal, or other equipment and resources of material value’, the statement read.

On 10 March, BM.ge reported that the Revenue Service imposed a tax lien on Georgian Manganese on 16 January 2025. They cited the company as saying that they were indebted ‘tens of millions of lari’ to the government.

Chiatura miners protest and demand exit of Georgian Manganese from local mines
Georgian Manganese is the sole owner of a license to operate mines in the central Georgian municipality of Chiatura.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Chiatura Manganese Mines
Georgia
Mining
Environment
GTUC
Georgian Manganese
Avatar
OC Media
3095 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

The Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant in May 2014. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Chiatura Manganese Mines

Georgian Manganese to stop work at Chiatura mines and ferroalloy plant

Avatar
by OC Media

The Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant and all manganese mines in Chiatura, both owned by the mining company Georgian Manganese, have temporarily stopped work until 1 March 2025. On Thursday, Georgian Manganese published a statement saying that until 1 March, a temporary management regime would operate at the Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant. The plant is Georgia’s largest silicomanganese processing plant. Georgian Manganese is the largest mining and ferroalloy manufacturing company in Georgia, where

Protesters packing up to leave after camping out in front of Georgia’s parliament building for 43 days. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Chiatura Manganese Mines

Shukruti demonstrators leave Tbilisi after fruitless protest

Avatar
by OC Media

Residents of Shukruti protesting against Georgian Manganese have ended their protest in Tbilisi after two weeks of unsuccessful negotiations. The protesters had demanded an assessment by the National Forensics Bureau of their property, as well as to receive adequate compensation from the company for the destruction of their homes during mining operations under the village in Chiatura, western Georgia. One of the protesters, Tamuna Kupatadze, told OC Media that they could not agree with th

Most Popular

News Stories

3,500 reportedly laid off as Georgia’s Chiatura Management Company declares bankruptcy

Three Ingushetian teenagers suspected of ‘preparing a terrorist act’

RFE/RL and VOA face closure after additional Trump-ordered funding cuts announced

Saakashvili sentenced for illegally crossing into Georgia, prison term extended until 2032

Russia cancels recommendations against tourism to Abkhazia

Kadyrov presents ‘Hero of Chechnya’ title to convicted ex-police officer

Aliyev says stability ‘will not exist in South Caucasus’ until peace deal is signed

Monday, 17 March 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 17 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org