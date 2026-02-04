Media logo
North Caucasus

‘A quiet, creeping Russification’: the displacement of indigenous languages across Russia

According to the 2020 census, almost all national languages lost speakers despite the demographic growth of the corresponding ethnic groups.

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan to cooperate with Israel on AI

‘A quiet, creeping Russification’: the displacement of indigenous languages across Russia

Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Karachay–Cherkessia man convicted of murdering Moscow tourist he caught urinating on the roadside

Abkhazia launches investigation after alleged police assault at traffic stop

Nagorno-Karabakh’s final president loses lawsuit over history textbook

Azerbaijan arrests four more citizens for fighting in Ukraine

Former Daghestani Deputy Construction Minister sentenced in absentia over corruption scheme

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 04 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org