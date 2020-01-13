Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba resigns from office

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The President of Abkhazia, Raul Khadzhim­ba, has stepped down effective imme­di­ate­ly following days of anti-gov­ern­ment protests and a Supreme Court ruling that his election was unlawful.

Vice President Aslan Bartsits followed suit, resigning soon after on Sunday evening.

In an extra­or­di­nary session of par­lia­ment on Monday, lawmakers accepted Khadzhimba’s res­ig­na­tion and confirmed Head of Gov­ern­ment Valeriy Bganba as acting President until a new vote is held.

Khadzhim­ba announced he was stepping down in a video address late on Sunday evening. He also confirmed he was relin­quish­ing his powers imme­di­ate­ly, ‘in order to preserve peace and stability in the country’.

‘I support all the processes con­tin­u­ing within a legal and con­sti­tu­tion­al framework, the alter­na­tive would be self-destruc­tive. We achieved quite a few goals, with your help […] many we could not. We must under­stand that there is no alter­na­tive to peace and mutual under­stand­ing, as we belong to one nation’, Khadzhimba’s statement read.

Oppo­si­tion sup­port­ers who had gathered outside the President’s official residence cheered as former Prime Minister Sergey Shamba read out Khadzhimba’s res­ig­na­tion statement.

His res­ig­na­tion came hours after Abkhazia’s Central Election Com­mis­sion (CEC) set a date for a rerun of last year’s pres­i­den­tial election for 22 March.

CEC announced the date two days after the Supreme Court reversed a previous decision from 20 September and upheld an appeal by oppo­si­tion leader Alkhas Kvitsiniya.

Since 11 September, pres­i­den­tial runner-up and head of the Amt­sakhara Party Alkhas Kvitsiniya has disputed the official results of 8 September’s second round as unlawful.

Kvitsiniya argued that as neither candidate won more than 50% of votes, the election results lacked legit­i­ma­cy and should have been declared void — an argument that the Supreme Court accepted after four months of legal battles and the day after pro­tes­tors stormed President’s admin­is­tra­tion.

Anti-gov­ern­ment protests peaked on Thursday as oppo­si­tion sup­port­ers seized the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion building.

Russian intervention

The oppo­si­tion broke the news of Khadzhimba’s impending res­ig­na­tion after a meeting between the belea­guered president and oppo­si­tion leaders Aslan Bzhaniya and Alkhas Kvitsiniya on Sunday evening.

As the oppo­si­tion cel­e­brat­ed the news, Bzhaniya acknowl­edged Russia’s ‘help’ in over­com­ing the ‘political crisis’.

The Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council, Rashid Nur­galiyev, who arrived in Abkhazia several days earlier, mediated the meeting.

Khadzhim­ba had pre­vi­ous­ly shown little sign he intended to step down, and had publicly rejected announce­ments by the Supreme Court and the CEC that his election was unlawful. There were no reports of him meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Vladislav Surkov, who arrived in Abkhazia earlier that day.

Surkov was iden­ti­fied by many observers as having brokered the departure of President Aleksandr Ankvab following the oppo­si­tion upheaval led by then-MP Raul Khadzhim­ba in May 2014.

Russia was also seen as a key player in seeking a renewed vote after Khadzhim­ba lost the 2004 pres­i­den­tial election, ulti­mate­ly securing a vice-pres­i­den­tial post for him under President Sergey Bagapsh after 2005 snap elections.

While positions on some aspects of Abkhazia’s rela­tion­ship with Russia, such as granting Russian companies per­mis­sion to explore oil off its coast, vary, all influ­en­tial political groups in Abkhazia support pro-Russian foreign policy.

During his election campaign, Khadzhim­ba also advocated even deeper ties with Russia.

Russia was the first country to recognise the inde­pen­dence of Abkhazia on 26 August 2008, following the August War. This prompted Georgia, which lost control over the territory in the early 1990s, to cut diplo­mat­ic ties with Russia within days.

Khadzhimba’s replacement

Pres­i­den­tial can­di­dates are expected to be named in 9 days time, a month before the elections.

In the first round of voting on 25 August vote, the Amt­sakhara Party leader Alkhaz Kvitsiniya proved to be Khadzhimba’s main contender, winning 23% of votes compared to the incumbent president’s 25%, sending the elections to the second round.

In the 8 September pres­i­den­tial run-off, Kvitsiniya narrowed the dif­fer­ence even further, coming second with 46% against Khadzhimba’s 47% of votes.

Kvitsiniya was a last-minute replace­ment for Aslan Bzhaniya, who was expected to challenge Khadzhim­ba for the pres­i­den­cy before falling suddenly ill in April. Bzhaniya was backed by a coalition of oppo­si­tion forces.

Bzhaniya, a former head of Abkhazia’s State Security Service (SGB) and an ally of former President Aleksandr Ankvab, was rushed to the Buyanov Moscow City Clinical Hospital and later, in June, trans­ferred to a hospital in Berlin for recovery. The incident triggered alle­ga­tions among his sup­port­ers that he was poisoned.

The gov­ern­ment vehe­ment­ly denied claims Bzhanya was poisoned, and disputed that Bzhanya was their main chal­lenger at all.

Nev­er­the­less, after facing calls for ‘open-ended civil dis­obe­di­ence’ by oppo­si­tion groups in late May, the president agreed to postpone the election date, orig­i­nal­ly set for 21 July, until August.

Bzhaniya returned to Abkhazia only in mid-December, amidst Kvitsiniya’s legal battles to void the September vote.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.