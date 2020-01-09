Protesters in Abkhazia storm Presidential Administration

Pro­test­ers stormed and seized the building of the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion in Sukhumi, demanding that the results of the pres­i­den­tial elections be recog­nised as unlawful.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion building in Sukhumi on 9 January, in a demon­stra­tion organised by the Abkhazian oppo­si­tion Amt­sakhara and United Abkhazia parties.

‘Khadzhim­ba, resign!’ Ekho Kavkaza reported pro­test­ers chanting outside the building, as several dozen other pro­tes­tors broke inside on Thursday. The pro­tes­tors demanded that last September’s pres­i­den­tial elections, in which incumbent President Raul Khadzhim­ba was re-elected, be recog­nised as unlawful.

[Read more on OC Media: Abkhazian president’s legal woes continue 47 days after election]

Videos and pictures posted on social media show the pro­test­ers breaking into the Pres­i­den­tial Admin­is­tra­tion building and damaging the furniture inside. The majority of the windows on the ground floor of the building were smashed as pro­test­ers broke in.

In the meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Abkhazia has started to consider the pres­i­den­tial runner-up Alkhas Kvitsiniya’s cassation appeal regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on 20 September to strike down Kvitsiniya’s bid to suspend the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) results.

According to Abkhaziya Inform, the court satisfied the plea of Kvitsiniya’s lawyer to recuse one of the judges, Roman Kvarchiya from con­sid­er­ing the case.

Despite being sworn in in early October, legal chal­lenges to Raul Khadzhimba’s election victory continue to mount.

On 23 October, the Supreme Court of Abkhazia dismissed a cassation appeal filed two days earlier by Human Rights Com­mis­sion­er Asida Shakryl. Shakryl was also chal­leng­ing the Supreme Court’s 20 September decision.

Elections

On 8 September, Abkhazia held the second round of pres­i­den­tial elections after none of the nine can­di­dates crossed the 50% threshold required to win in the first round. In the first round on 25 August, Khadzhim­ba received 25% of the vote while Kvitsiniya came second with 23%.

According to the official results, in the second round, Khadzhim­ba received 47% of votes, Kvitsiniya received 46%, while the remainder voted ‘against all’, an option on the ballots.

Kvitsiniya, the chair of the oppo­si­tion Amt­sakhara Party, refused to concede after the polls closed. He has ques­tioned the legit­i­ma­cy of a winner who received ‘less than 50% of votes’.

While Khadzhim­ba was inau­gu­rat­ed on 9 October, his victory and all his decisions as president there­after are still being legally disputed.

On 14 October, Khadzhim­ba rein­stat­ed Valery Bganba as Abkhazia’s Prime Minister, after Bganba’s powers formally ended and the gov­ern­ment cabinet dissolved after Khadzhimba’s swearing-in on 9 October.

On 21 October, Khadzhim­ba also appointed Kan Kvarchiya as the new mayor of the capital Sukhumi.

Post-election ‘political crisis’

On 18 September, several civil society leaders, including Astamur Taniya, a close ally of first Abkhazian President Vladislav Ardzinba, urged Khadzhim­ba and Kvitsiniya, ‘irre­spec­tive’ of the Supreme Court’s decision on the election results, to pledge to undertake con­sti­tu­tion­al reforms.

They insisted that over­com­ing the ‘political crisis’ in Abkhazia would require moving from a pres­i­den­tial to a par­lia­men­tary form of gov­ern­ment and adopting a mixed electoral system.

The following day, Raul Khadzhim­ba appealed to his sup­port­ers. He ignored the call for con­sti­tu­tion­al changes, instead announc­ing that Kvitsiniya had rejected his offer to be Prime Minister as a way out of the crisis.

Khadzhim­ba also said he had rejected Kvitsiniya’s counter-offer to appoint Aslan Bzhaniya as Prime Minister.

Bzhaniya, an Abkhazian MP, was replaced by Kvitsiniya as a candidate for the pres­i­den­cy after he fell suddenly ill and was hos­pi­talised. The timing and seri­ous­ness of Bzhaniya’s illness triggered alle­ga­tions among his sup­port­ers that he was poisoned.

[Read more on OC Media: Abkhazian pres­i­den­tial chal­lenger vows to fight election despite ‘poisoning’]

Local news outlet Apsny Today quoted Bzhaniya as saying that he had returned from Berlin to Moscow on 13 October and was con­tin­u­ing his recovery there, which he said would last ‘about a month and a half more’.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.