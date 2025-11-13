Media logo
Armenia

Armenian opposition podcast hosts detained after criminal complaint by parliamentary speaker

by OC Media
National Security Service officers detaining Imnemnimi hosts. Screengrab via Social Media.
National Security Service officers detaining Imnemnimi hosts. Screengrab via Social Media.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Two hosts of the ‘Imnemnimi’ podcast, Narek Samsonyan and Vazgen Saghatelyan, were detained today following searches of their homes, the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia confirmed.

The arrests come after a criminal case was launched under Armenia’s hooliganism statute. The Investigative Committee said urgent investigative measures had been carried out at the residences of the two hosts.

Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan told reporters that he had submitted a formal report to law enforcement agencies accusing the podcasters of making threats in their programme. He said: ՛If a threat is made, what should I do? I couldn’t simply ignore it. And I will continue to report such incidents in the future’.

The war of words between them started after the hosts’ interview of Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan. Following that episode, Simonyan publicly insulted the hosts, calling them ‘sons of dogs’ in a social-media post.

In response, the podcasters referred to Simonyan as an ‘animal’ during a subsequent broadcast and directed sexually explicit insults.

According to the hosts’ lawyer, masked officers entered Saghatelyan’s home and Samsonyan’s apartment this morning, conducting searches without allowing the pair access to their lawyers. Samsonyan was then taken into custody and later transferred to the Investigative Committee’s detention centre.

The detentions follow an episode of the podcast aired on 10 November, in which the hosts addressed Simonyan and used offensive language directed towards him.

In a press statement earlier today, the Investigative Committee confirmed only that criminal proceedings are underway and declined to provide further details, citing an active investigation.

Neither Samsonyan nor Saghatelyan have been publicly charged yet, and detention hearings are scheduled for later today.

The lawyers for the hosts say they have not been able to obtain full documentation of the complaint filed by the Speaker, and the podcasters’ office was also searched.

In March 2024, Saghatelyan and Samsonyan were detained on charges of hooliganism after insulting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other figures from the ruling party. They were acquitted of the charges in May 2025.

Pashinyan slams former leaders, vows to publish their peace negotiation papers
He promised to publish the documents by the end of the year.
OC MediaOC Media
Armenia
OC Media
3548 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev chides local authorities, warning of the consequences of corruption

Russian singer Aleksandr Marshal publicly apologises for remarks about Ossetian–Ingush conflict

After 344 days, Georgian police succeed at shutting down road-blocking as a form of protest

Armenian opposition podcast hosts detained after criminal complaint by parliamentary speaker

College director detained in Daghestan on suspicion of attempting to bribe FSB officer

Local Azerbaijani opposition leader believed to be arrested after ‘disappearance’

Delegation of US Mormons meet with Aliyev as first church opens in Baku

Russia claims Armenia will make preferential purchases of Ukrainian wheat

Show more
Our Newsletters

Tucker Carlson brings the ‘war on Christianity’ to the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 13 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org