Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan denies rumours it will pull out of Eurovision if Israel is banned

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
A poster for the upcoming Eurovision song contest. Official image.
Azerbaijan has denied reporting that it plans to withdraw from the Eurovision song contest in 2026 if Israel is banned from participating, the pro-government media outlet APA has said.

Israel’s involvement in the contest has created significant controversy, with several countries — Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, Ireland, and Belgium — issuing official statements declaring that they will not participate in 2026 if Israel is again allowed in the contest.

APA wrote on Sunday that the rumours, which it said stemmed from Turkish media outlets, were false and that Azerbaijan has not discussed withdrawing from the event.

The decision to allow Israel to participate will be made by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) at a meeting scheduled for December, and not by the leadership of the Eurovision contest itself, APA emphasised.

Baku has developed a strong alliance with Tel Aviv in recent years, which includes military cooperation and overlapping regional interests, particularly concerning forming a bulwark against Iran — Israel’s archenemy, and a country that Azerbaijan has always had a difficult relationship with.

Even as Israel has become increasingly isolated due to the war in Gaza, relations with Azerbaijan have remained stable, and Baku has repeatedly acted as a mediator between Israel and other countries, including Syria and Turkey.

Nate Ostiller
Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus.

