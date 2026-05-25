Lead of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party widens in new poll

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party have increased their already substantial lead ahead of the upcoming Armenian parliamentary elections, according to a new poll released by the International Republican Institute (IRI) on Friday. Of those polled, 32% said they would vote for Civil Contract, with the distant second place choice being Russian-Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance at 6%.

The poll showed there is still considerable room for an upset, as 23% said they were undecided and another 21% refused to answer.

A previous IRI poll from March 2026 found that 24% of respondents said they would vote for Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, with Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia coming in at 9%.

The election, set for 7 June, has been widely viewed as a pivotal contest and a referendum on Armenia’s geopolitical standing, with Pashinyan seeking to deepen ties to the West and Karapetyan and other opposition figures articulating a more pro-Russian course. It is also the first time that Pashinyan, originally elected following the 2018 Velvet Revolution, will face voters since the 2023 surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh and subsequent exodus of virtually the entire Armenian population.

Nonetheless, Pashinyan has much higher levels of trust compared to his primary opponents, Karapetyan, ex-President Robert Kocharyan, and eccentric tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan.

The poll found that 29% of voters trusted Pashinyan, with Karapetyan at 8%, Kocharyan at 4%, and Tsarukyan at just 3%. In total, however, voters remain wary of politicians in general, with 40% of respondents saying they trust no one.

Other signs indicate that voters still largely approve of Armenia’s trajectory — 61% of respondents said they believed the country is heading in the right direction.

While foreign policy and security are still crucial issues, ranking in first place (17%) in terms of voters’ views on the main problems Armenia faces, the economy was a close second, coming in at 15%. However, there were other security-linked issues voters mentioned as the main problem, such as ‘lack of peace’ at 12%, ‘wrong foreign policy’ at 6%, and ‘regional security’ at 4%.

The historic Washington meeting in August 2025 that brought together Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump appears to have had a significant impact on reducing security-related fears — a poll taken in June 2025 found 44% of respondent said national security and border issues were the main problem Armenia faces.

Azerbaijan remains the country that a significant majority of Armenians (73%) view as the main threat to the country, followed by Turkey at 58%. But these figures have also dropped compared to polls from previous years — in March 2023, 93% of respondents said Azerbaijan was the main political threat, followed by Turkey at 89%.