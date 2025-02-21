Azerbaijani court releases journalist Shahnaz Baylargizi to house arrest and convicts Kanal 13’s Aziz Orujov

Baku’s Khatai District Court has decided to release detained Toplum TV journalist Shahnaz Baylargizi to house arrest while sentencing another journalist, Aziz Orujov of Kanal 13, to two years in prison.

On Tuesday, the Khatai District Court decided to place Baylargizi under house arrest, having previously remanded her to three months and 15 days of pre-trial detention on charges of smuggling as part of the case against Toplum TV.

Baylargizi was detained on 5 February alongside another journalist, Meydan TV’s Shamshad Agha.

On 8 February, the pro-government Human Rights Organisations Monitoring Group appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for Baylargizi’s release, citing her health condition. Baylarigizi suffers from diabetes and hypertension.

She was an anchor on Toplum TV, which was raided in March 2024 as part of an ongoing crackdown on independent media in Azerbaijan.

Orujov, whose sentence was extended, is the chair of Kanal 13. He was arrested in November 2023 on charges of building a house without a permit. Having been detained since, he is expected to finish his sentence by the end of the year.

In December 2023, he was additionally charged with smuggling — charges that were dropped shortly after.

According to Meydan TV, Orujov’s indictment indicates that he was building a house in Baku’s Sabail District without permission from the authorities. He plead not guilty, calling the charge pressed against him absurd.

‘There are up to 500,000 houses in Baku and the surrounding area built without permission, no one has been arrested like me’, he said in court. ‘I was punished for the activities of Kanal 13’.