Badra Gunba inaugurated as president of Abkhazia

On Wednesday, Badra Gunba was inaugurated as the next president of Abkhazia in a ceremony that took place in the capital of Sukhumi (Sukhum).

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Russia, South Ossetia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Transnistria, but there were no representatives from Nauru or Syria, the other two countries that recognise Abkhazia.

Others in attendance were former Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhaniya, who resigned following mass protests in November 2024, and opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba, who Gunba bested in both the first and second rounds of the snap presidential elections held earlier this year.

Gunba delivered a short speech at the ceremony, where he spoke about Abkhazian history, cooperation with Russia, and extolled the greatness of past Abkhazian leaders.

He also acknowledged the often tense electoral campaign, but said ‘we were able to maintain stability in the country, keep the situation in the legal field, and ensure that citizens exercise their constitutional rights’.

‘I am convinced that no matter what political preferences our citizens have, we are all concerned and united by one — the future of an independent Abkhazian state’, he added.

Gunba also spent a portion of his speech declaring his allegiance to Russia and appreciation for Moscow’s support.

‘Military, economic, political and humanitarian cooperation with Russia ensures the security of Abkhazia, creates conditions for the development of human capital, the growth of well-being and the level of education’.

He also personally thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

‘Our fighters battle side-by-side with their Russian brothers on the fronts of [the full-scale war in Ukraine]. There is no doubt that the goals of the [war] will be achieved’.

‘I want to assure you once again: the power given to me by the constitution and the will of the people will be aimed at serving the state, protecting its sovereignty and independence, improving the quality of life of citizens of the country, and its economic development’, Gunba concluded.

Sergei Kirienko, Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, also delivered a brief address from the Russian president, where he congratulated Gunba on becoming president, lauded the cooperation between Abkhazia and Russia, and said that Gunba’s tenure in office would only improve the bilateral ties.

Kirienko also relayed an invitation from Putin for Gunba to attend the 9 May Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, a holiday in which Russia commemorates the Red Army’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev spoke as well, delivering a short speech of platitudes and congratulations to Gunba and Abkhazia.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.