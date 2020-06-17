fbpx
Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan surprasses 10,000 cases

17 June 2020
A statue being disinfected. Photo: Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency.
17/06/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

17 Jun 2020, 10:40

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 16 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Azerbaijan passed 10,000 confirmed cases, registering 367 new infections.

The Norwegian Human Rights House Foundation accused the Azerbaijani authorities of continuing to clamp down on critics under the ‘guise of protecting public health’. 

Georgia meanwhile reported no new cases in the previous 24 hours.

The Georgian Health Ministry also announced that their mobile tracking application Stop COVID helped them to identify 10 cases of infection, the latest being on 7 June. 

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

