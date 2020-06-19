Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan toughens quarantine

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Azerbaijan toughens quarantine regime and prolongs border closure

Azerbaijani authorities have announced that from 21 June to 5 July the quarantine regime will again be toughened in major cities.

Residents in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and Ganja, as well as the residents of Absheron, Lenkoran, Masalli, and Jalilabad districts, will have to notify authorities before leaving their homes.

Malls, public eateries, museums, theatres, beauty salons will be closed, providing commercial services at home will also be forbidden.

Workers in state and commercial institutions, which will be allowed to operate during this period, will have to work in staggered shifts.

Unlike the strict quarantine regime that lasted from 5 April to 4 May, people older than 65 will be allowed to leave their homes. Boulevards and parks will also remain open and the metro will continue to operate.

The border closure will be extended until 1 August.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 19 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

On Wednesday, Abkhazia's Finance Minister and Vice Prime Minister Vladimir Delba said that salaries for public employees may be delayed due to budgetary losses that turned especially acute, according to him, by the end of May.

‘Budget expenditures like salaries, social benefits, and benefits for certain categories of citizens are under risk’, the Abkhazian Finance Minister admitted.

Delba's statements on the financial effects of COVID-19 came a week after Abkhazian PM Aleksandr Ankvab expressed concern about the government failing to pay salaries to state employees for the months of June and July.

Over 80 Azerbaijanis were sentenced to 10 days in detention following clashes with police and border guards near the Russia–Azerbaijan border on 15 June. Azerbaijani authorities kept borders closed since 5 April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have allowed only a limited number of their citizens to return home.

The growing discontent among Azerbaijani nationals stuck in Russia escalated on Monday night as a number of them attempted to block the federal Kavkaz railway in protest.

The Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, has announced the lifting of quarantine. ‘We are returning to high alert. We are moving towards a normal lifestyle in all spheres and sectors of the economy’, he said.

From 21 June, ‘non-compulsory education’ for adults will resume. Additionally, non-food stores up to 800 square meters in size will reopen as well as shopping centres without food courts and entertainment zones. Wearing a mask in enclosed spaces will remain obligatory.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Read the latest stories: