Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Protest in Georgia’s Marneuli over lockdown measures

23 April 2020 OC Media
Image via Radio Marneuli.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
1h ago
23/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

23 Apr 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 23 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

A protest broke out in the town of Marneuli, southern Georgia, against lockdown measures. The protesters, many of whom were local farmers, said they were unable to sell their agricultural products.

Georgia slightly eased restrictions of the state of emergency, allowing people in certain regions to drive for three set hours a day. The country also reduced the fines for breaking the rules from ₾3,000 ($950) to ₾2,000 ($630) for individuals and from ₾15,000 ($4,800) down to ₾10,000 ($3,200) for legal entities.

A court in North Ossetia placed 13 participants of Monday’s anti-lockdown protest in Vladikavkaz under administrative arrest for 3-15 days. Hearings for 56 others detained during the demonstration are still pending.

The Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia, Ismail-Khadzhi Berdiyev, called on the Muslims of the region to continue to self-isolate during Ramadan.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Related Posts

Farmers in Georiga’s Marneuli protest inability to sell crops
Covid-19

Farmers in Georiga’s Marneuli protest inability to sell crops

No investigation over Ramzan Kadyrov’s ‘death threats’ against journalist
chechnya

No investigation over Ramzan Kadyrov’s ‘death threats’ against journalist

Coronavirus live updates | Protest in Georgia’s Marneuli over lockdown measures
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Protest in Georgia’s Marneuli over lockdown measures

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us