Coronavirus live updates | Protest in Georgia’s Marneuli over lockdown measures

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 23 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

A protest broke out in the town of Marneuli, southern Georgia, against lockdown measures. The protesters, many of whom were local farmers, said they were unable to sell their agricultural products.

Georgia slightly eased restrictions of the state of emergency, allowing people in certain regions to drive for three set hours a day. The country also reduced the fines for breaking the rules from ₾3,000 ($950) to ₾2,000 ($630) for individuals and from ₾15,000 ($4,800) down to ₾10,000 ($3,200) for legal entities.

A court in North Ossetia placed 13 participants of Monday’s anti-lockdown protest in Vladikavkaz under administrative arrest for 3-15 days. Hearings for 56 others detained during the demonstration are still pending.

The Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia, Ismail-Khadzhi Berdiyev, called on the Muslims of the region to continue to self-isolate during Ramadan.

