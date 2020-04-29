Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Number of cases continues to surge in Daghestan

29 April 2020 OC Media
Production of medical masks in Izberbash college. Photo: Molodyozh Daghestana.
2h ago
29/04/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

29 Apr 2020, 09:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 29 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The number of cases continued to surge in Daghestan, with over 1,000 active cases confirmed. The number of new cases yesterday was the fourth highest in Russia, behind Moscow, Moscow Oblast, and Saint Petersburg.

Georgia announced plans to manage the infection in a way that ‘the economy won’t be damaged any further’. Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said the authorities ‘no longer expect to have a peak in April and May, instead, we have reached a plateau’.

Abkhazia reported that the last active patient had been discharged from Gudauta Hospital meaning there were no active infections remaining.

A second coronavirus patient has died in Kabardino-Balkaria — an 83-year-old man with a cardiovascular disease.

Read the latest stories:

