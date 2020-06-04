Coronavirus live updates | Armenian PM: Country has run out of hospital beds

Armenian PM: Country has run out of hospital beds

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that as of today there are patients ill with COVID-19 that cannot be hospitalised due to a lack of hospital beds.



The Prime Minister also said this morning that the country has recorded 697 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number so far.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 4 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia yesterday, with only 27 recoveries in the same time frame.

According to Armenia’s National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, analysis of the epidemiological situation in March and April has shown that the number of confirmed cases has almost tripled within a span of one month.

In an effort to curb infections, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been posting photos on his Facebook page of people violating safety regulations for the past two days and has called on others to do the same.

The Investigative Department of Karachay-Cherkessia has launched a criminal case in connection with appeals by doctors about the failure to pay them the promised premiums for working with COVID-19 patients, insufficient provision of personal protective equipment and other issues.

The ban on transportation via trains is to continue indefinitely in Georgia despite inter-city transportation coming back on 8 June.

According to a new ruling by the Georgian government, the ban on rail transportation and domestic flights will continue — chartered flights will be allowed on a case by case basis.

