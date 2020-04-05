Coronavirus live updates | Second coronavirus patient dies in Georgia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Second coronavirus patient dies in Georgia

The second novel coronavirus patient has died in Georgia, health officials reported on Sunday.

The deceased was an 81-year-old woman, who had suffered from a number of other conditions including Myocardial infarction, heart failure, and arterial hypertension

According to Levan Ratiani, the head of the First University Clinic, the patient was so vulnerable, any disease could have aggravated her condition.

As of 5 April, 170 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Georgia. Thirty-six have recovered, 5067 people are in quarantine, and 330 are under doctor observation.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 5 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In South Ossetia, the authorities announced they would ‘fully close’ the Roki-Nizhny Zaramag crossing with Russia’s North Ossetia starting from today until a ‘special border regime’ can be established, no later than 12 April.

Georgia registered the first fatality of a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a 79-year-old woman who was hospitalised on 31 March with preexisting medical conditions.

Police in Azerbaijan said they had fined over 2,000 people in a day for leaving their homes unnecessarily.

