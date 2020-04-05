Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Second coronavirus patient dies in Georgia

5 April 2020 OC Media
Amublance in front of hospital. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
7min ago
05/04/2020

Second coronavirus patient dies in Georgia

3h ago
05/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

05 Apr 2020, 12:21

Second coronavirus patient dies in Georgia

Ambulance in front of hospital. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.

The second novel coronavirus patient has died in Georgia, health officials reported on Sunday. 

The deceased was an 81-year-old woman, who had suffered from a number of other conditions including Myocardial infarction, heart failure, and arterial hypertension

According to Levan Ratiani, the head of the First University Clinic, the patient was so vulnerable, any disease could have aggravated her condition.

As of 5 April, 170 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Georgia. Thirty-six have recovered, 5067 people are in quarantine, and 330 are under doctor observation.

05 Apr 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 5 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In South Ossetia, the authorities announced they would ‘fully close’ the Roki-Nizhny Zaramag crossing with Russia’s North Ossetia starting from today until a ‘special border regime’ can be established, no later than 12 April. 

Georgia registered the first fatality of a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a 79-year-old woman who was hospitalised on 31 March with preexisting medical conditions. 

Police in Azerbaijan said they had fined over 2,000 people in a day for leaving their homes unnecessarily. 

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Related Posts

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia registers first fatality
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia registers first fatality

Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan to fine those violating quarantine regime
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan to fine those violating quarantine regime

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Patriarch: Churches will not close
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Patriarch: Churches will not close

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us