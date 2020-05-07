Coronavirus live updates | South Ossetia confirms first cases

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

South Ossetia to close border with Russia ‘without exceptions’

Following the first three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the region, South Ossetian authorities have announced that they will be ‘closing the border with Russia without exceptions’ from 10 May to 17 May.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 7 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

South Ossetia confirmed its first three cases of COVID-19. The first was a 14-year-old boy who was a student at the North Caucasus Suvorovskoe Military School in Vladikavkaz. The other two were a woman and her 6-year-old son who the authorities said travelled to North Ossetia ‘for other medical conditions’ and tested positive upon their return.

Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze was captured on camera sitting in the front passenger seat of a car, which the state of emergency places restrictions on. Tikaradze said as a member of the government she was not subject to the rule and that it was ‘necessary to transport a maximum number of passengers via the minimal number of cars’.

A criminal investigation was launched in North Ossetia against Ramis Chirkinov, one of the organisers of a 20 April’s anti-lockdown protest in Vladikavkaz.

Three zoos in Stavropol Krai appealed to the public for help to pay for food and medicine for their animals. According to the Stavropol Zoo administration, these were previously purchased with funds from ticket sales which dropped off after self-isolation rules were introduced.

