Coronavirus live updates | Georgia has ‘avoided steep peak’ and ‘plateaued’

10 May 2020
Tengiz Tsertsvadze. Official Picture.
Live

1h ago
10/05/2020

10 May 2020, 09:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 10 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The Director of Tbilisi’s Infectious Diseases Hospital, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, has told journalists that Georgia had avoided a ‘steep peak’ in coronavirus cases and that it is currently experiencing a plateau. 

Russian rights group Memorial stated that the official numbers of those killed by novel coronavirus in Ingushetia (28 at the time) ‘raised serious doubts’. 

Groups critical of the government of Daghestan’s response to COVID-19 have announced an alternative Popular Headquarters against Coronavirus. According to news agency RIA Derbent, the Headquarters aims to monitor and collect ‘objective information’ regarding the pandemic and to ‘come up with systemic solutions’ to the ongoing crisis. 

The authorities in Abkhazia confirmed four new cases; there were previously no confirmed active cases in Abkhazia.

Read the latest stories:

By Peter Liakhov

