fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

ECHR finds Russia responsible for killing of five detainees in Chechnya

15 December 2021
European Court of Human Rights. Photo via Wikipedia.
The link is copied
Support Us

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found Russia responsible for the unlawful abduction and killing of five residents of Chechnya in 2017.

The court delivered their judgement on Tuesday. The deceased were accused by the authorities either of involvement in terrorismor of being homosexuals.

In the summer of 2017, independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta published an investigation by journalist Yelena Milashina about the mass execution of Chechen residents in the Kadyrov Police Department. The investigation cited the names of 27 people who were executed on the night of 26 January 2017 in the basement of the police station in the Chechen capital, Grozny. 

[Read on OC Media: Novaya Gazeta: Russian police forced abductees to swear allegiance to ISIS before killing them]

Novaya Gazeta, together with human rights organisations, submitted evidence of the alleged massacres to the Investigative Committee of Russia. Investigators refused to initiate a criminal case seven times — the last time in February 2018.

The newspaper noted that the list of those killed that evening could be incomplete and may be as high as 56 people.

The court recognised a violation of four articles of the European Convention on Human Rights: the right to life, the prohibition of torture, the right to liberty and security, and the right to an effective remedy. The court awarded the relatives of those killed a total of €367,000 ($410,000).

The applicants were represented by the Legal Initiative organisation, which is included in the Russian Government’s list of ‘foreign agents’ in Russia.

The court kept the applicants and their killed relatives anonymous due to the danger they may face, as some of them still reside in Chechnya.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Aliyev and Pashinyan meet one-on-one in Brussels
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Aliyev and Pashinyan meet one-on-one in Brussels

Georgian authorities fail to produce autopsy 5 months after journalist’s death
Aleksandre Lashkarava

Georgian authorities fail to produce autopsy 5 months after journalist’s death

Armenia moves to arrest several ex-POWs 
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Armenia moves to arrest several ex-POWs 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us