Kadyrov praises ‘tactically correct’ Iranian response to Israel’s ‘satanic aggression’

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has accused Israel and the West of committing a genocide against the Palestinian people and expressed support for Iran’s attacks against Israel, calling them ‘tactically correct’.

In a Telegram post published on Thursday, Kadyrov expressed support for Iran’s nuclear programme, saying Tehran operates within the framework of international inspections and is only pursuing peaceful nuclear enrichment.

He claimed that Israel and its allies are driven by ‘entirely different motives’. He called on the international community to focus on what he described as Israel’s covert nuclear programme, questioning the number of nuclear warheads Israel may possess and why its military nuclear programme should cause less concern than Iran’s.

‘After decades of provocations and terrorist operations by Zionists targeting Iranian military officials and scientists, Iranian authorities were forced to respond to Israel’s satanic aggression — a country that dreams of turning the entire Middle East into a lifeless desert’, Kadyrov wrote. ‘The international community must now raise a more important question: how many nuclear warheads does Israel have, and why is its military nuclear program less alarming than Iran’s peaceful one?’

In his post, Kadyrov described Iran’s retaliation as ‘logical and tactically correct’, and compared the current conflict between Israel and Iran to the US-led invasion of Iraq.

‘For decades we’ve heard from Zionists and Western “Satanists” say Iran is on the verge of creating nuclear weapons. Thirty years ago it was “any day now”, 20 years ago, the same, and 10 years ago as well. So where is it? Probably in the same place as Iraq’s alleged nuclear weapons’, Kadyrov wrote. ‘Under the pretext of possible nuclear weapons, they flattened Iraq, killed Saddam Hussein, slaughtered hundreds of thousands of civilians, set the country back by decades, and are now preparing to do the same to Iran’.

The conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on 13 June, when the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) struck Iranian nuclear facilities and other targets. In response, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israeli cities. The two sides have been attacking each other since.

Russia has condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran and said that a full-scale war in the region should be avoided. On 19 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting with global news agency heads, said that both sides should find a way to end hostilities through mutual compromise. According to Putin, any resolution should ‘ensure Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy while also guaranteeing the security of the State of Israel’.