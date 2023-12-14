EU grants Georgia candidate status

The EU has granted Georgia candidate status, at a meeting of the European Council.



The council made up of the leaders of EU member states, announced the decision on Thursday evening. They also announced the EU would open accession negotiations with fellow Eastern Partnership members Ukraine and Moldova, keeping them one step ahead of Georgia in entering the bloc.

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine & Moldova. #EUCO granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 14, 2023

The Georgian Government reluctantly applied for membership on 3 March 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, following similar moves from the Ukrainian and Moldovan governments. In June 2022, the council granted Moldova and Ukraine candidate status while denying it to Georgia, giving the government 12 ‘priorities’ to address before their candidacy could be reconsidered.

Thursday’s decision by the EU comes despite the government making little to no progress on many of the 12 recommendations.

