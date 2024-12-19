Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

EU monitors refute Azerbaijani claim of ceasefire violation on Armenia border

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Photo: EUMA.
Photo: EUMA.

The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has reported that the southern Armenian–Azerbaijani border was ‘calm’ between 6–8 January, after Azerbaijan accused Armenia of violating the ceasefire.

In a statement on X on Wednesday, the EUMA said ‘no out of ordinary movements’ had been observed by their patrols in the southern Sunyik region earlier in the week.

The mission’s statement came after Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry twice reported on Monday that Armenian forces stationed near the town of Goris had fired on its military positions on 5 and 6 January.

Armenia’s Defence Ministry refuted Azerbaijan’s accusations that day, stating that no incidents had taken place and accusing Azerbaijan of ‘spreading disinformation’.

The ministry again pointed to a proposal by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to establish a joint Armenian–Azerbaijani mechanism to investigate reports of ceasefire violations and related incidents.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan also spoke of the proposal, saying that Armenia was ‘waiting for Azerbaijan’s response’ and that the reports of ceasefire violations ‘do not correspond to reality’.

Also on Wednesday, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia would continue to need the EU Mission as long as Azerbaijan continued to accuse Armenia of violating the ceasefire.

‘We believe that as long as Armenia doesn’t have delimitated borders with Azerbaijan, and as long as there are false accusations [by Azerbaijan] on shootings by the Armed Forces of Armenia or breaching the peace, we will continue to have the need for the EU civilian mission’, he said.

A day earlier, in an interview with local TV channels, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev again criticised the mission calling it ‘binocular theatrics’.

Aliyev threatens to destroy ‘Armenian fascism’
In a lengthy interview with Azerbaijani media, Aliyev criticised Armenia’s armament and its ‘obstruction’ of the ‘Zangezur corridor’.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

‘I don’t want to show them how quickly they might run if someone even accidentally sneezes on Azerbaijani territory, but we’re tempted. This is why we told them to stop these binocular theatrics, and it seems they have’, he said.

Azerbaijan began to push for the withdrawal of the EU mission in September 2024. The mission was deployed to the Armenian side of the border in January 2023, following Azerbaijani incursions into Armenia.

The mission’s presence is reportedly one of the sticking points in the peace talks, with Azerbaijan demanding its withdrawal, and Armenia offering to withdraw the mission from sections of the border with Azerbaijan that have been delimited.

Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia
Azerbaijan
EU Mission in Armenia
European Union
Azerbaijan–EU Relations
Armenia–EU Relations
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
237 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

MPs from the Armenia Alliance who filed the lawsuit. Image from social media.
Armenia

Armenian opposition MPs sue government for not sharing peace treaty draft

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Four Armenian opposition MPs have filed a lawsuit against the government, accusing them of gatekeeping the draft of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan.  On Monday, Christine Vardanyan, an MP from the opposition Armenia Alliance faction, announced that she and three other members of the faction — Anna Grigoryan, Geghan Manukyan, and Artur Khachatryan — had filed the lawsuit. They demanded that a letter written by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in March 2024 prohibiting the opposition from rev

Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) at an observation point of the EU Mission in Armenia. Image via Polish President's office
Armenia

Polish President Duda’s visit to Armenia sparks political tussle with Azerbaijan

Avatar
Aytan Farhadova

The recent visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Armenia sparked a minor political crisis in Polish–Azerbaijani relations after Duda included a brief stop at an observation point of the EU Mission in Armenia.  On Wednesday, Duda’s office shared news about the trip to the observation point, located in the village of Karki, noting that the deputy head of the mission is a Polish national, Marek Kuberski.  The mission was established in February 2023 with a preliminary two-year timeline,

Most Popular

News Stories

Ukraine recognises Circassian Genocide

EU monitors refute Azerbaijani claim of ceasefire violation on Armenia border

Chechen police reportedly torture 19-year-old to death

Aliyev threatens to destroy ‘Armenian fascism’

Official statistics reveal a quarter of Ingushetia's population is unemployed

‘Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act’ introduced in US Congress as Zourabichvili prepares for Trump’s inauguration

Georgian Dream launches fresh attacks on the EU and the West, armed with conspiracy theories

Thursday, 9 January 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter