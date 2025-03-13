European Parliament passes resolution on the ‘sham trials of Armenian hostages’ in Azerbaijan

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

The European Parliament has passed a resolution calling for the ‘unconditional release and safe return of all the prisoners of war, hostages, and other detained individuals unlawfully detained in Azerbaijan, including high-ranking officials from Nagorno-Karabakh’, while strongly condemning the ‘shams trials brought against them in violations of due process, lack of transparency, and the use of fabricated or exaggerated charges’.

The resolution also invited the Azerbaijani authorities to abide by their international commitments and ‘ensure correct treatment of prisoners’, including protecting them from torture and providing them with medication, food, and water.

Focusing on Azerbaijani officials determined to be responsible for ‘unlawful detentions and human rights violations’, the resolution called for them to be banned from entering EU institutions, specifically naming judges Zeynal Agayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev.

The resolution also called upon the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate cases related to the ‘forced displacement, persecution, and ethnic cleansing against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh’, while also citing their concern related to Azerbaijan’s decision to shut down the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Baku.

The ICRC was the only organisation granted access to meet with Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan, focusing on recording the conditions of their detentions and their health.

On 28 February, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated there were ‘clear signs of torture’ of detained individuals in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has officially acknowledged custody of 23 Armenian prisoners.

In addition to focusing on the plight of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan, the European Parliament resolution reiterated previous calls to ‘immediately suspend the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of energy’, citing their concern with the ‘continued repression of civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan’.

The European Parliament adopted the Joint Motion for a Resolution on the situation in Azerbaijan, violation of human rights and international law and relations with Armenia with 453 votes in favour — 31 MEPs voted against the resolution, while 89 abstained.

The European Parliament previously urged the Azerbaijani authorities to release Armenian prisoners in October 2024, noting also their deep concern regarding the preservation of cultural, religious and historical heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.