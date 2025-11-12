Media logo
Georgia

Former Georgian Dream municipal council member detained for embezzlement

by Yousef Bardouka
Levan Gamrekeli, a former Georgian Dream municipal council member from Khashuri in 2021. Photo via social media.
Levan Gamrekeli, a former Georgian Dream municipal council member from Khashuri in 2021. Photo via social media.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Georgian authorities have detained a former Georgian Dream  municipal council member from Shida Kartli, Levan Gamrekeli, on charges of large-scale theft. They allege that Gamrekeli appropriated state-owned pipelines worth more than ₾5 million ($1.8 million) between 2020 and 2023, causing ‘substantial material damage’ to the state.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced Gamrekeli’s arrest — along with that of two of his associates, Paata Nozadze and Roman Metivishvili — on charges of large-scale theft committed by a group on Tuesday evening. If found guilty, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Gamrekeli, who served as Deputy Chair of the Kashuri municipal council, together with his two associates, ‘secretly took possession’ of pipelines in the region.

According to independent media outlet Netgazeti, Gamrekeli represented Georgian Dream in the municipal council from 2017–2025.

Netgazeti noted that he was not found to have been included in Georgian Dream’s running list in Khashuri ahead of the elections, but Kartli Info Centre reported that Gamrekeli had said that he remained a member of Georgian Dream despite not being included in their list.

Both media outlets noted that Gamrekeli had been known for his ‘dubious bids’ for years. Citing opposition-leaning TV Formula, Netgazeti reported that Gamrekeli’s companies had won bids worth up to ₾500,000 ($185,000) in Khashuri alone. In turn, Kartli Info Centre reported that Gamrekeli’s annual income in 2023 reached ₾3.7 million ($1.4 million) from three income sources, and that he had spent ₾400,000 ($150,000) on charity.

Gamrekeli’s arrest is the latest in a series of corruption probes into former Georgian Dream officials, including ex-Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, who was charged with laundering roughly $6.5 million in ill-gotten gains earlier in October.

At the end of October, the home of former Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze was raided by Georgian authorities and his ex-deputy Koba Gabunia arrested as part of a case involving over ₾9.3 million ($3.5 million) in funds that were allegedly ‘fraudulently acquired’.

Former Georgian official detained over 2023 bridge collapse
The bridge along the Samtredia–Grigoleti highway collapsed following flooding along the River Rioni — no injuries were reported.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Corruption
Yousef Bardouka
163 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia - September edition

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia - August edition

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia - July edition

Azerbaijani pro-government media again attacks the BBC

Former Prime Minister Gakharia faces criminal charges, up to 13 years in prison

Journalists claim that Daghestani Senator bribed his way into office

Armenian authorities open criminal investigation into death of Chechen woman

Former Georgian Dream municipal council member detained for embezzlement

Show more
Our Newsletters

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

Robin Fabbro

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 12 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org