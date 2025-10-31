Media logo
Georgia

Purge continues as Georgia’s ex-Infrastructure Minister’s home is searched and his deputy arrested

by OC Media
Former Deputy Infrastructure Minister Koba Gabunia being detained by law enforcement officials. Photo: Georgian Finance Ministry’s Investigation Service.
Former Deputy Infrastructure Minister Koba Gabunia being detained by law enforcement officials. Photo: Georgian Finance Ministry’s Investigation Service.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

The home of former Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze has been raided by Georgian authorities and his ex-deputy Koba Gabunia has been arrested as the purge of former and current Georgian Dream officials continues.

Gabunia has been charged with abuse of official authority by a state political figure as part of a case involving over ₾9.3 million ($3.5 million) in funds that were allegedly ‘fraudulently acquired’.

Ia Akhalaia, deputy head of the Finance Ministry’s Investigation Service, said on Thursday that Gabunia had orchestrated the approval of ₾11 million ($4 million) for advance payments earmarked for the reconstruction of a kindergarten.

Gabunia allegedly served to financially benefit from the contract being awarded to the company in question, Lagi Capital LLC, which had previously misused advance payments for a different project in 2023, Akhalaia said.

If convicted, Gabunia and executives from the company, who have also been detained, could face up to 12 years in prison.

Separately, Karseladze’s home was also searched, apparently in connection with the same case.

Both Gabunia and Karseladze, who gained media attention for referring to Georgian Dream’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili ahead of the 2024 elections as a ‘saviour from God’, resigned in April 2025.

The announcement of the investigation is the latest in a series of probes and criminal cases related to corruption that have been launched against former Georgian Dream officials, including ex-Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili, who was charged laundering roughly $6.5 million in ill-gotten gains earlier in October.

Explainer | The legislative changes that have shaped Georgia’s authoritarian slide
The sheer number of laws passed in recent months have overwhelmed observers and media outlets alike.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Corruption
OC Media
3516 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Chechnya’s Supreme Court designates opposition movement NIYSO as an extremist organisation

Review | Solar Plexus: A Baku Saga in Four Parts

Armenia finalising multi-billion defence deal with India

Commander of Armenia’s Police Troops dismissed

Purge continues as Georgia’s ex-Infrastructure Minister’s home is searched and his deputy arrested

Russia’s chief rabbi calls on Islamic leaders to condemn antisemitic remarks by Chechnya’s mufti

Friday, 31 October 2025

Imprisoned Russian activist details abuse by prison staff in Georgia

Show more
Our Newsletters

Five years of loneliness

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 31 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org