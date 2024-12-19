Friday, 10 January 2025

Regional * The US State Department has told Voice of America’s Armenian service that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘in any format where both parties can agree on where they can make progress’ on a peace treaty. * On Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry refuted the Azerbaijani accusations that the Armenian military had fired on Azerbaijani positions in the southeastern section of the border on 5 January. Armenia * Tiran Khachatryan, Former Deputy Chief of the General Sta