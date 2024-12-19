Friday, 10 January 2025

Thursday, 9 January 2025
Regional * Yesterday evening, the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia reported that the situation on the border with Azerbaijan was calm. They said that they did not observe ‘any out of the ordinary movements’ after patrolling the border. The statement follows multiple ceasefire violation accusations from Azerbaijan, which Armenia denied. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of using a ‘direct and aggressive rhetoric’ towards Armenia. In his