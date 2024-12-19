Media logo
Friday, 10 January 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Thursday, 9 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Yesterday evening, the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia reported that the situation on the border with Azerbaijan was calm. They said that they did not observe ‘any out of the ordinary movements’ after patrolling the border. The statement follows multiple ceasefire violation accusations from Azerbaijan, which Armenia denied. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of using a ‘direct and aggressive rhetoric’ towards Armenia. In his

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 8 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called Armenia a ‘fascist state’, and that Yerevan should ‘destroy it or we will’. In an interview with several state media outlets, Aliyev criticised the West for ‘arming’ Armenia, which he said ‘will simply lead to new tensions’. * In response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan was attempting to legitimise a new escalation through aggressive statements paired with the ‘distribution of false statements’ about ceasef

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 7 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Armenia has denied firing at Azerbaijani positions yesterday. This was the second denial issued by the Armenian Defence Ministry that day, following Azerbaijani accusations that its military had fired on Azerbaijani positions in the southeastern section of the border on 5 January. * Azerbaijan has announced that the preparatory hearing for the criminal cases against Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including former Nagorno-Karabakh officials, will take place on 17 January. Armen

Daily Brief

Monday, 6 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * The US State Department has told Voice of America’s Armenian service that it is ready to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘in any format where both parties can agree on where they can make progress’ on a peace treaty. * On Monday, the Armenian Defence Ministry refuted the Azerbaijani accusations that the Armenian military had fired on Azerbaijani positions in the southeastern section of the border on 5 January. Armenia * Tiran Khachatryan, Former Deputy Chief of the General Sta

