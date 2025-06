Armenia * Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan has been placed under two months of pre-trial detention. On Wednesday, Karapetyan was charged with ‘public calls for the usurpation of power [...]’. Before that, his home in Yerevan was raided following his statements in defence of the Armenian Apostolic Church amidst ongoing tensions between it and the government, saying that ‘if the politicians fail, then we will participate in our own way in all of this’. * Armenian Foreign Minister